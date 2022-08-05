Police find wanted Ogdensburg man hiding in closet

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Police say they found an Ogdensburg felon hiding in a closet when they went to arrest him.

According to state police, 36-year-old Matthew McLean stole a vehicle on July 3 from a home in the town of Madrid.

Nearly a month later, troopers and Ogdensburg police tracked him down at a home in the city.

Police said they found McLean in a closet.

He was charged Thursday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Police said there were multiple warrants for McLean’s arrest.

He was arraigned and ordered held in the St. Lawrence County Jail due to his prior felonies, police said.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.