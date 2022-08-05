Police identify body pulled from river

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police have released the name of the man whose body was pulled from the Black River Thursday evening.

Officials identified him as 68-year-old Peter Washer of Watertown.

Earlier in the day Thursday, police asked the public for help in locating Washer, who was last seen on Monday in the city.

An autopsy was tentatively scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.