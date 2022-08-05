Police identify body pulled from river

Rescue crews pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police have released the name of the man whose body was pulled from the Black River Thursday evening.

Officials identified him as 68-year-old Peter Washer of Watertown.

Earlier in the day Thursday, police asked the public for help in locating Washer, who was last seen on Monday in the city.

An autopsy was tentatively scheduled for Friday afternoon.

