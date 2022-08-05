Police release name of teen who died at Watertown home
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The name of the teen who died Thursday at a Watertown home has been released.
City police identified the boy as 13-year-old Jett Collins.
He was a student in the South Jefferson Central School District.
Police and ambulance personnel were called to 856 South Massey Street Thursday afternoon following a report that a 13-year-old was in cardiac arrest.
Collins’ cause of death is pending an autopsy, police said.
