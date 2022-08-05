Police release name of teen who died at Watertown home

Watertown police vehicle outside 856 South Massey Street
Watertown police vehicle outside 856 South Massey Street(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The name of the teen who died Thursday at a Watertown home has been released.

City police identified the boy as 13-year-old Jett Collins.

He was a student in the South Jefferson Central School District.

Police and ambulance personnel were called to 856 South Massey Street Thursday afternoon following a report that a 13-year-old was in cardiac arrest.

Collins’ cause of death is pending an autopsy, police said.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police vehicle outside 856 South Massey Street
Watertown police investigating 13-year-old’s death
Troopers said 76-year-old Bette Johnson of Florida was driving an SUV that left the road, hit 2...
Brownville area crash leaves woman critically injured
Contract graphic.
CSEA members to get 13% pay hike in deal with state
Rescue crews pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening.
Body pulled from Black River
Motorcycle crash
Police: biker crashed after doing wheelie

Latest News

A sign on the shore of the Grasse River in 2015.
Mohawks: Grasse River clean-up is “devastating failure”
Matthew McLean
Police find wanted Ogdensburg man hiding in closet
Rescue crews pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening.
Police identify body pulled from river
Lewis County
Lewis County economic & tourism entities explore merger