Police release name of teen who died at Watertown home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The name of the teen who died Thursday at a Watertown home has been released.

City police identified the boy as 13-year-old Jett Collins.

He was a student in the South Jefferson Central School District.

Police and ambulance personnel were called to 856 South Massey Street Thursday afternoon following a report that a 13-year-old was in cardiac arrest.

Collins’ cause of death is pending an autopsy, police said.

