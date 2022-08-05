‘Rally for Talley’ to honor former SLU gridiron coach

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence University football team opens its fall camp next week.

The Saints’ week-three home contest under the lights against Morrisville will be a special one, as the team and the school honors former coach Andy Talley.

Talley enjoyed a great deal of success at Villanova and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The school is inviting former players of Talley back on a night that’s being dubbed “Rally for Talley”.

It’s a night not only to recognize the coach but bring to light a cause Talley has taken up off the field, a cause that holds special meaning for Saints coach Dan Puckhaber.

“What Andy Talley is also known now for is his bone marrow drives and getting more donors registered so we can try to save more lives,” Puckhaber said. I mean, I’m a guy who still -- it hasn’t changed -- 2009 I got diagnosed with multiple myeloma. I had two bone marrow transplants, one that summer, one in late fall of 2009. If you would have told me 13 years ago that I’d be hanging out on a Zoom doing an interview with Rob as the head coach at St. Lawrence, I’d tell you you’re crazy because I didn’t think I was going to be around that long.”

