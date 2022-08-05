Rapids wrap: GM resigns & offensive MVP reflects on season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids are in search of a new general manager.

Nick Czerow, who started in January of 2020 with the team, is leaving the position to become general manager at Evans Mills Raceway Park.

Czerow’s last official day with the team was Thursday.

Czerow took over from Brandon Noble, who left to take a position in the Jefferson Community College athletic department.

Czerow, an Oswego native, came to the Rapids from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, where he spent two seasons as director of business development.

In his two full seasons with the Rapids after a year off due to COVID, Czerow helped grow sponsorships with the team and get fans back in the stands at the fairgrounds.

The Rapids have begun a search for Czerow’s replacement.

One other note on the Rapids as we wrap their season, infielder Tyree Bradley had a monster year and almost won a triple crown.

Bradley was fifth in batting average at .389, second in homeruns with nine, and led the league in RBIs with 47.

The Rapids’ offensive MVP says it was a dream year for him.

“Yeah, I did really well this year,” he said. “It reminded me of my freshman year. I just came out here, had fun and yeah, that’s just really it, came out here and had fun. I was back at school, I got hurt so I wasn’t really doing anything but to be back out on the field was a lot of fun.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.