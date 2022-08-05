Soldiers welcomed home after year-long deployment

A Fort Drum soldier reunites with his family after spending the past year deployed to Kuwait.
A Fort Drum soldier reunites with his family after spending the past year deployed to Kuwait.
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in 365 days, soldiers with the 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion reunited with their loved ones overnight.

More than 150 soldiers from Alpha Company, 584th DSSB, entered the McGrath Gym on Fort Drum at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

It was a 36-hour trip from Kuwait to the post.

The company finished its year-long deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, completing missions like producing one million gallons of purified water and completing over 1,500 maintenance services.

Even from 6,000 miles away, 1st Lt. John Giannone says he was often reminded of home.

“While we were out there, another brigade actually came out there as well, so it was nice to see some 10th Mountain camaraderie,” he said. “10th Mountain has a lot of history, so even other soldiers that were there that were previously in 10th Mountain, everybody was looking to help out over there.”

Watch our 6 p.m. newscast to hear from a soldier and his family after more than a year apart.

