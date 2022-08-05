Town weighs options for crumbling street

NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A temporary solution is agreed upon for how to deal with a street that’s washing away in Nicholville. As for a permanent solution, we learn what the options are.

For more than a month, the residents of River Street in the hamlet of Nicholville have been worrying non-stop as parts of the road have slowly washed away into the St. Regis River.

To find a quick solution, the town of Hopkinton Highway Department made a temporary roadway by going through a front yard.

Hopkinton Town Supervisor Susan Wood says the town board had met and discussed what steps to take to solve this issue.

“There’s a lot of steps to get through. You know, the neighbors were at the meeting last night, they’re updated as to what’s going on. So that’s all we can do is one step at a time,” she said.

The town currently has the option of buying private property next to the damaged portion of the road and building a new road behind a house.

The town has also been presented with two other options for fixing the washed-out portion of the road.

“We have one contractor out of Potsdam who would come in and build up the riverbank with some flat rocks to build like a ledge and make little steps to make that easier. The second option is a contractor out of the Brashier area who would come in and fill it with some stones and cement and put a drain in the middle of the road so that the water actually goes under the road and down into the river,” said Wood.

Until a choice is made, River Street is slowly becoming - not a street.

