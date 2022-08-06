Antique Boat Show and Auction sails into another year

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some were there to win them, others were just there to stare at them, but just about everyone that stopped by the Clayton Antique Boat Show and Auction was a big fan of watercraft.

“We’re delighted to have the 2022 boat show back in full force with all of the facets,” said Executive Director of the Antique Boat Museum Rebecca Hopfinger.

This is the show’s first somewhat-normal year since COVID-19 forced it to downsize. Now, its marketplace and auction are back, and the boat house has reopened its doors. Hopfinger says, she’s just happy to see people enjoying the show.

“The people. I love having everybody come. It’s like a big family reunion,” said Hopfinger.

If you’d like an example, just take a look at this boat the “Miss Ginny”, and it’s owner Miss Ginny.

“This is actually our first boat show. We’ve been working on it and we pushed our limit to get it here for this show,” said Ginny Antonelli.

Some regulars, like Bob Banister, haven’t been able to make it to the show since 2019. Now that it’s bouncing back, he has an optimistic view of the future.

“It feels good. I don’t think it’s back 100%, but it’s well on its way,” said Banister.

A major part of the show was the auction, where attendees had a shot a winning a selection of unique boats. On Saturday, Fred Brown became the proud owner of a new sailboat: The Daysailer.

“Just one more sailboat. I love them all. I love all the boats. I’ve never met a boat I didn’t like,” said Brown.

Whether you’re showing, buying, or trying, there’s definitely something to see at the Antique Boat Show.

