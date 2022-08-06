Caught on camera: Officers free raccoon caught in mayonnaise jar

Police officers in Wisconsin helped rescue a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar. (Source: Middleton Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (CNN) - It was an unusual emergency call in Wisconsin.

Officers responded to a call about a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar.

The officers were able to free the little rascal with some patience and creativity.

They told the raccoon to consider better dining options after letting him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police vehicle outside 856 South Massey Street
Watertown police investigating 13-year-old’s death
Watertown police vehicle outside 856 South Massey Street
Police release name of teen who died at Watertown home
Troopers said 76-year-old Bette Johnson of Florida was driving an SUV that left the road, hit 2...
Brownville area crash leaves woman critically injured
Rescue crews pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening.
Body pulled from Black River
Contract graphic.
CSEA members to get 13% pay hike in deal with state

Latest News

We’re just a few weeks away from the start of fall sports practices for high school football...
Friday Sports: High school football players prep with summer passing camp
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
Police officers in Wisconsin helped rescue a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a...
Police rescue raccoon from mayonnaise jar