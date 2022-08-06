Highway Legends donate $3K for higher education

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - $3,000 is going to the Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Fund courtesy of the Highway Legends.

The check was presented at the headquarters of the Highway Legends Car, Truck, and Bike Club off Starbuck Avenue in Watertown.

It’ll go toward six $500 scholarships for graduating seniors with learning disabilities.

So far, organizers say the fund has raised around $100,000 and given out at least 60 scholarships in the last 11 years.

“We started with one school back in 2011, and we do county and tri-county schools now, so it’s grown quite a bit in that amount of time,” said Darlene & Neil Walroth, Managers of the Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Members of the Highway Legends say they chose the Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Fund because its a local fund that focuses on education. For more information, you can head brittanywalrothscholarshipforld.com.

