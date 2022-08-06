Leo E. Lynch, 90, of Winthrop & Brasher Falls

Leo E. Lynch, 90, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Leo E. Lynch, 90, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where visitation will be held Wednesday, August 10th from 3 PM to 7 PM. Leo’s Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 11th at 11 AM at St. Patrick’s Church in Brasher Falls, with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.

Leo was born in the Town of Stockholm on March 10, 1932, son of the late Edward L. and Beulah C. (Phelix) Lynch. He graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in Brasher Falls and attended Potsdam State University. He married Jeannine A. Morgan on August 28, 1954 at Sacred Heart Church in Massena. They bought their home in Brookdale and raised their family of seven children. Jean passed away on September 30, 2016.

Leo grew up in Brookdale on the family farm, working on it for more than 80 years. Growing up, he worked for many neighbors, doing farm work and construction. After he married, he was employed by the Teicon Quarry for the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway and Barrett’s Stone Quarry. He then worked for Reynold’s Aluminum Company for 30 years, retiring as a supervisor. Throughout his employment with Reynold’s, he operated his own roofing and construction business, still painting roofs until a few short years ago.

Leo was a passionate sports fan, whether playing or watching. He played baseball in college and then many town teams. He proudly played softball until he was 77 years old and stayed on with the team to keep the book until this season. He could be seen supporting St. Lawrence Central athletes at almost every game, no matter the sport, and was recognized by SLC as one of their biggest lifetime fans. As a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan, his dreams came true when they won the World Series in 2004, 2007 and 2013.

Leo was a member of the Brasher Winthrop Volunteer Fire Department for over 60 years, a commissioner of the Brasher Winthrop Fire District, and a founding member of the Brasher Winthrop Investment Club since 1981. He was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1951. He was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword, Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles, and spent countless hours at the Badenhausen Reading Room. He loved all family gatherings and getting his morning coffee with his friends at Stewart’s.

He is survived by his children; Nancy Lynch and Dave Temple of Brookdale, Michael and Debi Lynch of Westport, Pat and Sara Lynch of Brookdale, Connie Pike of Brookdale, Mary Jane and Bruce Wilkins of Peru, Maureen and Mike Bradish of West Chazy, Dennis Lynch and Samantha Kormanyos of Massena, his companion Rita Gebo, and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Jane Carlson.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Brasher Winthrop Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 11, Winthrop, NY 13697 or the Badenhausen Reading Room, Brasher Falls, NY 13613.

