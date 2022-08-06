National Guard airlifts 150-plus residents to safety during deadly Kentucky floods

The Tennessee National Guard helped rescue over 150 Kentuckians affected by the recent floods.
The Tennessee National Guard helped rescue over 150 Kentuckians affected by the recent floods.(Tennessee National Guard)
By Mary Alice Royse and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard rescued multiple flood victims over a four-day period in July following record rainfall in Kentucky.

WSMV reports the rain overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky, where UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Task Force Medevac in Tennessee were deployed to assist in rescue operations.

Officials said the National Guard and eight members of the National Fire Department rescued 151 Kentucky residents from July 28-31 and transported them to higher ground.

“The recent response by these teams saved many lives in the aftermath of the severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky,” said Col. Pat Wade. “I could not be prouder of our team and the skills and services they provide during emergency responses.”

Flight crews said they would remain on standby pending further missions from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police vehicle outside 856 South Massey Street
Police release name of teen who died at Watertown home
Rescue crews pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening.
Police identify body pulled from river
Watertown police vehicle outside 856 South Massey Street
Watertown police investigating 13-year-old’s death
Rescue crews pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening.
Body pulled from Black River
Matthew McLean
Police find wanted Ogdensburg man hiding in closet

Latest News

Some were there to win them, others were just there to stare at them, but just about everyone...
Antique Boat Show and Auction sails into another year
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Report: Anne Heche in hospital, stable after fiery car crash
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, cars are stuck in mud and debris from...
Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads
From woodcarvers, to jewelers, and authors, Saturday was Day 2 of the Stone Mills Annual Craft...
Vendors travel from around the region for Stone Mills Annual Craft Fair