National Guard airlifts 150-plus residents to safety during deadly Kentucky floods

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard rescued multiple flood victims over a four-day period in July following record rainfall in Kentucky.

WSMV reports the rain overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky, where UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Task Force Medevac in Tennessee were deployed to assist in rescue operations.

Officials said the National Guard and eight members of the National Fire Department rescued 151 Kentucky residents from July 28-31 and transported them to higher ground.

“The recent response by these teams saved many lives in the aftermath of the severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky,” said Col. Pat Wade. “I could not be prouder of our team and the skills and services they provide during emergency responses.”

Flight crews said they would remain on standby pending further missions from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

