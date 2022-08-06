Peter B Washer, 68, of Watertown., passed away August 4, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

Peter was born September 16, 1953, in Watertown, son of Robert C. and Alice P. (Bradshaw) Washer. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1971 where he exceled in both soccer and wrestling. On January 3, 1975, he married his high school sweetheart, Juanita L. Scee.

Upon graduation he entered the US Navy. He was a proud veteran who served in the US Navy from 1972-1976, aboard the John F Kennedy. He also completed several Boiler Technician Navy Schools, where he learned his trade as a Boiler Technician. After his military service he was employed by Mercy Hospital 1976-1978, and the New York Air Brake from 1978 – 2011, both as a Boiler Mechanic/Technician. He completed his career retiring in 2011.

Peter lived life to the fullest and was always active. He loved boating, camping, fishing, golfing, and training at the YMCA. He cherished his time with family and would do anything for them. Everyone in his life held a special place in his heart. His wife was his pride and joy, married 47 years.

In his later years he traveled frequently with his wife to visit his children Stephanie, Shelby and Brandon in Charlotte, NC. He also enjoyed cruising with his wife and friends. One of his most memorable traveling adventures was attending the 70th anniversary of D Day in Normandy, on June 6th, 2014.

Surviving is his wife Juanita L. Washer, Watertown, a daughter, Shelby A. (Michael) Tarzia, a daughter Stephanie L. (Eric) Smith, a son Brandon B. Washer, and his five grandchildren, Michael (Trey) Tarzia, III, Sophia G. Tarzia, Oliva L. Smith, Braden B. Washer and Maddox R. Washer all of Charlotte, NC. He also leaves behind a brother Robert P.(Deborah) Washer, Farmington Hills, MI, several nieces, nephews, and many close friends whom he loved dearly. His largest muscle was his heart.

Calling hours will be Tuesday August 9th from 1pm-3pm, at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State Street, Watertown NY, Funeral will follow at 3pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Watertown Family YMCA or Watertown Cyclones Booster Club, Attn: Wrestling Team.

