Vendors travel from around the region for Stone Mills Annual Craft Fair

By Chad Charette
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - From woodcarvers, to jewelers, and authors, Saturday was Day 2 of the Stone Mills Annual Craft Fair.

The event started Friday. A number of vendors made an appearance at the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum.

Admission is $2 and the proceeds will be going to the Northern New York Agricultural Society.

One of the vendors in attendance, Pleasures of the Pallete, came all the way from Pennsylvania to sell their signature German roasted nuts. They say, the trip is worth it.

“I think it’s very nice. It’s not as big as it used to be but its a nice gathering and you learn a lot of things about people,” said Chester Schaffer.

“This is our extracurricular activity. I retired 9 years ago, so this is a fun thing,” said Steve Jarvis, Mayor of Alexandria Bay, and also a wood carver.

The craft fair wraps up Sunday and is open from 10 AM - 3 PM.

