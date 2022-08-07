Anthony Mustizer, 27, of Adams Center passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Anthony Mustizer, 27, of Adams Center passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Calling hours to be Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home on Thursday 8/11/2022 from 1 pm to 7 pm. Services at the funeral home followed by burial at Smithville Cemetery on 8/12/22.

Anthony was born September 3, 1994, to Sara and Ernie Mustizer. He graduated from South Jefferson High School in 2013 where he enjoyed many activities including snowboarding, four-wheeling, fishing, and large social gatherings with friends and family.

Following High School, Anthony enlisted in the Navy on April 9, 2014, where his adventures started, taking him across the U.S. He began his career in Virginia where he worked as an Air Crewman. With time he transitioned to a career in Aviation Maintenance Administrationman, 2nd Class. His promotion took him to the West Coast where he resided for the last year. While in the Navy Anthony met many lifelong friends, enjoyed road trips crossing the country, snowboarding, and hiking. While actively serving his country he was pursuing a career in medicine working on his registered nurse degree.

He is survived by his parents; Mother Sara Mustizer, Father Ernest Mustizer, Step Mother Lori Mustizer; siblings Taylor Mustizer and wife Sari Mustizer, Paige Viscotha, Kevin Viscotha, Eric Barney and significant other Julie Delosh, Stephanie Shorkey; many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and close family friends.

His endless energy, support during hard times, and love for adventure will truly be missed.

Sailor’s Creed:

I am a United States Sailor. I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America and I will obey the orders of those appointed over me. I represent the fighting spirit of the Navy and those who have gone before me to defend freedom and democracy around the world. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.