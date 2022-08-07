Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on the stands are ready for a show.

Derby fanatic Jeff Trapp says he’s been part of the derby since he was 16 years old. He says once you start, it’s hard to stop.

“It’s an addiction, once you make that first hit out there you just want to pummel on some more and take out your frustrations out there and nothing else matters other than you and them other cars out there,” said Trapp.

The derby is a running tradition for many of those who participate, however these aren’t just any scrap cars. Amongst the rows of cars lies some sentimental ties.

Derby driver Ryan Martin says he’s going into the pit in memory of his dad.

“Oh yeah, since I was a little kid, I used to watch him in the grand stands since I was a little kid. A lot of memories here, a lot of fun memories,” said Martin.

Some of the drivers say this year’s turn out is a little less than usual, but some of the regulars or derby legends continue to come.

“People call me Wild Bill because I’m kind of a bit on the looney side when it comes to cars, anything that’s got wheels or a motor in it,” said Bill Young.

Bill has been crushing junkers for three decades. He says his best derby experience was about 15 years ago.

“Me and one of my buddies would come down just me and him, and we lasted longer than any heat did out here during the day, and totally trash one another. We got a standing ovation,” said Young.

Young and younger generations at this year’s Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair Demolition Derby.

