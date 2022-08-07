Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair wraps up

Jeralia Watson and her son try their hands at one of the games at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s a wrap for the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair!

Sunday was the last day to enjoy the fair. Fair President Beth Martin says events like the concert and demolition derby never fail to fill up the stands. However, Martin says this year’s attendance was down a little bit.

”I’m kind of thinking that’s because of the heat we’ve had all week, I think that really had some to do with it, but we had a great turnout for our concert, and then of course band night, Firemen’s Parade, all of that, that was a great great attendance,” said Martin.

Martin says she did get a lot of good feedback on some of this year’s renovations.

