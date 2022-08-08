Air conditioner sales heat up

Air conditioners
Air conditioners(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in the dog days of summer and higher temperatures mean higher demand for ways to keep cool.

It was in the mid to upper 80s across the north country this weekend and it felt more like the 90s.

If you went out to buy a new air conditioning unit to beat the heat, you may have had a tough time.

Between inflation and the supply chain backlog, there are fewer units on the market and prices on some have gone up.

“Inventory has been hard to get this year. We had an overflow from last year which really helped. What we’re trying to do is take our overflow from last year and maintain that for the customers. Then we try and put them in the pipeline so we do have them. So prior to this heatwave, we made arrangements so we have something in stock,” said Joe Dudley, Watertown Appliance.

The U.S. Census Bureau says 9 out of 10 homes use some sort of air conditioning unit in the summer.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police vehicle outside 856 South Massey Street
Police release name of teen who died at Watertown home
It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!
Rescue crews pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening.
Police identify body pulled from river
Matthew McLean
Police find wanted Ogdensburg man hiding in closet
The Watertown Red and Black held their home opener of the 2022 Empire Football League season...
Saturday Sports: Red & Black remain undefeated, celebrate Ashcraft’s 250th win

Latest News

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on school jobs, drug sniffing dogs & bridge
Village of Clayton
Clayton chamber warns of fake email
Lewis County Humane Society
Lewis County Humane Society: big-pawed Gypsy & a Mutt Strut
Volunteer Transportation Center's Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tournament
VTC’s Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tourney a month away