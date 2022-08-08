Air conditioner sales heat up

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in the dog days of summer and higher temperatures mean higher demand for ways to keep cool.

It was in the mid to upper 80s across the north country this weekend and it felt more like the 90s.

If you went out to buy a new air conditioning unit to beat the heat, you may have had a tough time.

Between inflation and the supply chain backlog, there are fewer units on the market and prices on some have gone up.

“Inventory has been hard to get this year. We had an overflow from last year which really helped. What we’re trying to do is take our overflow from last year and maintain that for the customers. Then we try and put them in the pipeline so we do have them. So prior to this heatwave, we made arrangements so we have something in stock,” said Joe Dudley, Watertown Appliance.

The U.S. Census Bureau says 9 out of 10 homes use some sort of air conditioning unit in the summer.

