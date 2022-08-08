Betty Jane Navarra Maracle, 72, of Watertown passed away Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Betty Jane Navarra Maracle, 72, of Watertown passed away Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by her family.

Betty Jane was born in Watertown November 29, 1949, daughter of Dominick and Stella E. Robare Navarra. She was a 1968 graduate of Watertown High School and BOCES.

On August 23, 1969 she married Robert H. “Skip” Maracle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Benoit C. Dostie officiating.

She was a computer programmer for the Watertown City School District for 20 years. Betty Jane was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and a member of the Avon Club. She enjoyed aerobics, bowling, softball, and was a Yankees fan. She also enjoyed swimming in their pool, tanning, and traveling. She was an avid pet lover, especially dogs and cats, including currently Jeter, Casey, and Miss Kitty and will be remembered for her great sense of humor.

Along with her husband, Skip, she is survived by two sisters Frances Marie Kenney and husband Lawrence K. “Larry”, W. Yarmouth, MA and Carmella J. Morley and husband George, Glen Park; two sisters-in-law Haruko “Chika” Navarra, Henrietta and Susan Bell and husband Randy, Watertown; brother-in-law Michael Maracle, Glen Park; and seven nieces and nephews, Sue Kenney, husband Chris and their daughter Erica Grace, Chris Navarra, Tina Navarra, Chip Kenney, Michael Navarra and wife Irene, Joseph Navarra and wife Terri, and Jamie Bell; and cousins. Along with her parents, Betty Jane was predeceased by her brother Joseph C. Navarra, November 27, 1981.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Thursday, August 11, from 3 - 7 PM. A prayer service will be at the funeral home on Friday, August 12, at 9:15 AM followed by the funeral mass celebrated at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.