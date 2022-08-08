The Brothers Grimm

August 11- 14 in Watertown
August 11-14 - Blackwater Campground
August 11-14 - Blackwater Campground(LTW)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Little Theatre of Watertown presents “The Brothers Grimm Spctalulathon” by arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. and written by Don Solidis. The fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm are turned on their heads in this fast-paced, rollicking ride as two narrators and several actors attempt to combine all 209 stories ranging from classics like Snow White, Cinderella, and Hansel and Gretel to more bizarre, obscure stories like The Devil’s Grandmother and The Girl Without Hands. A wild, free-form comedy with lots of audience participation and madcap fun. Directed by Amanda Morrison this show will be performed outdoors at the Blackwater Campground 1605 Hunntington Street, Watertown NY for three nights - August 11, 12, & 13 beginning at 6 pm, and one matinee - on Sunday, August 14 at 3 pm.

Tickets for sale online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66178 until 2 hours prior to showtime. Tickets can then be purchased at the venue.

Bring a blanket or chair to njoy theatre in the open air! BKs Smokehouse will be on hand with fool and drink for sale with a portion of food truck profits donated to Little Theatre of Watertown.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police vehicle outside 856 South Massey Street
Police release name of teen who died at Watertown home
It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!
Rescue crews pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening.
Police identify body pulled from river
Matthew McLean
Police find wanted Ogdensburg man hiding in closet
The Watertown Red and Black held their home opener of the 2022 Empire Football League season...
Saturday Sports: Red & Black remain undefeated, celebrate Ashcraft’s 250th win

Latest News

Gas pump
North country gas prices higher than national average
Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
Inflation Reduction Act: will it actually do what its name says?
Old cheese plant in Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg could seek grant for demolition
Anthony Mustizer
Report: north country man dies in murder-suicide