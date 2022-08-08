WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Little Theatre of Watertown presents “The Brothers Grimm Spctalulathon” by arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. and written by Don Solidis. The fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm are turned on their heads in this fast-paced, rollicking ride as two narrators and several actors attempt to combine all 209 stories ranging from classics like Snow White, Cinderella, and Hansel and Gretel to more bizarre, obscure stories like The Devil’s Grandmother and The Girl Without Hands. A wild, free-form comedy with lots of audience participation and madcap fun. Directed by Amanda Morrison this show will be performed outdoors at the Blackwater Campground 1605 Hunntington Street, Watertown NY for three nights - August 11, 12, & 13 beginning at 6 pm, and one matinee - on Sunday, August 14 at 3 pm.

Tickets for sale online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66178 until 2 hours prior to showtime. Tickets can then be purchased at the venue.

Bring a blanket or chair to njoy theatre in the open air! BKs Smokehouse will be on hand with fool and drink for sale with a portion of food truck profits donated to Little Theatre of Watertown.

