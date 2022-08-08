Clayton chamber warns of fake email

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Chamber of Commerce is raising the alarm about an email that claims to be from them but isn’t.

Chamber officials say the email, which has been sent to some of its members, could contain a virus.

The email is from “wirebox1983@gmail.com” with “You have File Document from - Clayton Chamber Of Commerce” as the subject.

The chamber says if you receive it, do not open it.

