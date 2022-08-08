David W. Beekman, 70, of Hopkinton

Mr. David W. Beekman, age 70 of Hopkinton, NY passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, August 7, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. David W. Beekman, age 70 of Hopkinton, NY passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service.

Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Home on Friday, August 12th from 4-7pm. There will be words of remembrance from family and friends at 6:30 pm. Contributions in David’s memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association @2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or to the Alzheimer’s Association @ P. O. Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218. Thoughts, memories and condolences for the Beekman family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

David is survived by his wife of 40 years Joan Beekman; his sister Joyce Brampos; nephew John (Ann Marie) Beekman and a niece Elaine (Jamie) Clark.

He is predeceased by his brother John (Patricia) Beekman, and a nephew David Bunt.

Mr. David W. Beekman was born April 1, 1952 in Cornwall On Hudson, NY to the late Harry (Catherine) Beekman. He was a 4 year graduate of Mount St. Mary’s College. He then went on to Potsdam State Teacher’s College where he received his master’s in education. He went on to teach at Parishville Hopkinton Central School until his retirement. On August 14, 1982 he was married to Joan Thompson with the justice of the peace at their home in Hopkinton.

David was an avid stamp collector. He was a member of the American Philatelic Society. He took great pride in mowing his lawn. David was a very talkative and funny guy. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy and was a big Grateful Dean fan .He loved his animals, currently his 2 Boston terriers. In his free time he enjoyed reading, doing philatelic research.

