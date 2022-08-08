Diocese of Ogdensburg celebrates 150 years

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg is observing its 150th anniversary.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg is observing its 150th anniversary.

A celebratory mass will be on Wednesday. Diocese members from across Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties will be in attendance.

A community picnic will follow afterward.

Bishop Terry LaValley says a lot has happened in the past 150 years.

“There have been all sorts of significant events, some church-related, others not. I would say certainly that whenever the church endured the new election of a new pope, that was very significant in the life of a local church and when new bishops were appointed and arrived on the scene. Those were milestones in the life of the church of Ogdensburg,” he said.

The Diocese of Ogdensburg includes more than 1,200 square miles of churches and parishes in the north country.

Wednesday’s mass is expected to be led by Cardinal Tim Dolan of New York City.

