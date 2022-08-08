Duane Earl Hubbard, 66, of Fowler

Duane Earl Hubbard, 66, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, August 5, 2022 with his loving wife by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 11th from 4:30 to 7:30 pm at the Gouverneur Community Center. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Duane was born on February 24, 1956 in Gouverneur to the late Earl D. and JoAnne L. (Sayer) Hubbard.

He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1975.

On December 14, 1974, he married Karen L. Coffie, and the couple resided in Fowler.

Duane worked for various logging companies in the area, ZCA in Fowler, Purcell Construction in Watertown, Gouverneur Talc in Fowler for 22 years, and currently with Riverside Iron Works in Gouverneur.

Duane was a hard worker and jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, and the great outdoors with his grandson Caleb. Duane also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Karen, 2 daughters Lynnette and Kole Burgess of Richville, Heather Hubbard and her companion Tony LaPlatney of Gouverneur, 3 brothers Daniel and Belinda Hubbard of Gouverneur, David and Arleen Hubbard of Cortland, Dwight “Ike” and Tammy Hubbard of Gouverneur, a sister Dolores and Patrick Spellicy of Camden, 6 grandchildren Caleb Hubbard, Madison and Megan Hubbard, Brayden and Alexander Scott, and Tegan Burgess, 2 step grandchildren Zack and Emily Burgess, many nieces and nephews. Duane is predeceased by his parents, his son Eric D. Hubbard, a brother Dale R. Hubbard, and a sister Debra A. Day.

Donations are welcome to be made in Duane’s memory to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642 or the American Heart Association.

