Franklin E. Eldridge, 77, of Massena

Franklin E. Eldridge, 77, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Canton Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Franklin E. Eldridge, 77, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where visitation will be held Friday, August 12th at 12 noon until 2 pm. Graveside services with military honors will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Brasher Falls at 2:30 pm.

Franklin was born in Brasher on February 8, 1945, son of the late Ivan and Eleanor (White) Eldridge. He graduated from Massena High School and proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force from 1962 - 1966. A marriage to Marita Borner, gave him two sons. Marita predeceased him. He married Karolyn Dishaw and welcomed three step-children.

He worked at ALCOA in Massena for 32 years, retiring in 2001 as a PC3 Operator in 142. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, woodworking, painting and making clocks. Known as “Trapper 7″, he was a member of Township 19 Hunting Club, played softball and was an umpire.

He is survived by his wife, Karolyn, two sons, Steven Eldridge of Massena and Michael Eldridge of Cornwall, Ontario, three step-children, Brad and Mary Smith of Massena, Tammy McCarthy of Brookdale and Darcie Smith of Massena, grandchildren, Autumn Smith, Jared Smith, Bernard Dafoe, Chantel McCarthy and Kayle McCarthy, two great grandchildren, Elliot Smith and Olivia Smith, one brother, Galon and Mary Eldridge of Brasher Falls, two sisters, Rayona Thompson of Winthrop and Marilyn O’Brien of Massena. He was predeceased by five siblings, Donald, Raymond, June Furnace, Jane Crump and Anna Mae Gray.

Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.