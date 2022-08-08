Getting some relief this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When the day starts out close to 80 degrees, you know it’s going to be a hot one.

There won’t be a lot of sunshine, though, and what we do get will be hazy. That’s because of all the humidity in the air.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Most of the rain is expected in the afternoon and it could be heavy at times.

Highs will be in the mid-80s.

We could see more showers overnight and early Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday. It will be cooler, and we should see a break in the humidity sometime in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It warms back up on Wednesday, but it won’t be as humid as it’s been. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 80.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Thursday. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 80.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

There’s plenty of sunshine for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

