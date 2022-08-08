John P. Kennedy, 72, of Massena

John P. Kennedy, age 72, passed away on August 8, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - John P. Kennedy, age 72, passed away on August 8, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Friends and family may be received on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena.

John was born on November 22, 1949 the son of John O. and Alice (Bryant) Kennedy. He married Linda Wilson in 1969 at St. John Episcopal Church in Massena.

He was employed for 30 years with the New York Power Authority and also served 20 years as president with the local IBEW No. 2032. He was an avid gun collector. He was a Buffalo Bills fan, an avid boater who enjoyed time spend with his family on the St. Lawrence and summering on his boat at Barnhart Marine. John was also a Harley Davidson enthusiast where he retired from Highwaymen M.C.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda of 53 years, his children, Jodi, Jason and Kaycee Kennedy all of Massena, NY a cousin, Paula Gayon of Massena, three grandchildren; Joselyn, Taylor and Austin along with a great-granddaughter, Emberlyn. John is also survive by several cousins.

At the family’s request in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Massena Humane Society; 177 South Raquette River Road, Massena, NY 13662.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY.

Online condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorialHome.com

