Kathleen “Kathy” A. Ramie, 84, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Kathleen “Kathy” A. Ramie, age 84 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday (August 13, 2022) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Jay Seymour officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Friday (August 12, 2022) from 12:00pm – 2:00pm and 4:00pm – 6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Kathy passed away on Friday (August 5, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with family by her side.

Surviving is her husband Donald; their four children David (Tina) Ramie of Manlius, Bret (Chris) Ramie of Lafayette, Alison (Mike) Thornhill of Rensselaer Falls, and Kyle (Jennifer) Ramie of Ogdensburg; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a brother Gerald Roach of Canastota and a sister Janet Finnegan of Colorado Spring; along with nieces, nephews & cousins.

A brother Robert Roach predeceased her.

Kathy was born on August 2, 1938 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late Robert Francis & Agnes (Wolstenholme) Roach. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1956 and the Crouse-Irving Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. She was married her husband Donald on August 22, 1958. The couple would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this month.

Kathy was a dedicated nurse throughout her career, working as an R.N. at A.B.H.H. (Hepburn Hospital) for several years, followed by the offices of Dr. Brandy and Dr. Kouyoumdjian for 14 years. The last 20 years of her nursing career were spent as an R.N. evening supervisor at United Helpers Nursing Home.

During the duration of her career, Kathy proudly only missed one day of work. She was a strong, kind, giving woman, who enjoyed camping throughout the New England State, traveling to Europe on many occasions (Italy was her favorite), baking, collecting antiques, shopping, and time with her family. She loved her pets (dogs and cats) and was a supporter of the ASPCA. For a period of time in the 1980′s Kathy wrote a weekly newspaper article titled “A City of Nicknames” which listed the comical nicknames of numerous Ogdensburg city residents.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center or the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

