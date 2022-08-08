Lewis County Humane Society: big-pawed Gypsy & a Mutt Strut

Lewis County Humane Society
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gypsy has very large “thumbs.” Her paws are big, too.

Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says the 3-year-old cat is very sweet and friendly.

The shelter is holding a Mutt Strut later this month. People can bring their dog-friendly dogs and walk them around a trail the Humane Society has.

It’s at the Humane Society from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 27. There will be t-shirts for sale and activities for the kids.

It’s also a chance to check out the available pets. The shelter has 75 animals ready for adoption. Twenty-two are dogs, the rest are cats and kittens.

You can also see them at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org and the shelter’s Facebook page. The phone number is 315-376-8349.

