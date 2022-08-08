North country gas prices higher than national average

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gas prices nationally are going down, but they’re still above average in the north country. We looked into why that is.

Some say there’s relief at the pump but not enough and drivers on the road aren’t the only ones being affected.

“Hopefully we do see them go down a little quicker. That would be nice. That way we can make a profit,” said landscaper Dean Smith. He says even with dropping lower prices, it’s still challenging for landscapers like himself to fill up.

“It was a lot worse, but it’s pretty expensive just to mow lawns,” he said.

New York state’s average price for a gallon of gas is $4.42 - about 40 cents higher than the national average of $4.05.

NY AAA Communications Specialist Valerie Puma says several factors could be contributing to what you’re paying at the pump - one being delivery fees.

“It’s being shipped in, it’s not coming from the north country so there’s a little bit of travel, that delivery fee and it may be that it’s a little more difficult to one county compared to the other,” she said.

Lewis County has the highest prices in our area, averaging $4.72, followed by Jefferson County at $4.68, and St. Lawrence at the lowest with $4.46 - right around the state average.

However, to some like traveling Canadians, the tri-county region’s gas prices are still the best.

“We always fill up usually here before we cross the border because gas prices are always less expensive in the U.S than they are in Canada,” said Hope Celani, Canadian traveler.

Puma says high gas demand and tourism in the north country could also factor into gas prices.

“It’s such a tourist area; a lot of people are coming over to visit the Thousand Islands and it is possible that gas stations in Jefferson County are charging more just knowing that it is a high tourism, high demand area,” she said.

AAA officials say gas prices can fluctuate as summer travels continue.

