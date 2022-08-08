Ogdensburg could seek grant for demolition

Old cheese plant in Ogdensburg
Old cheese plant in Ogdensburg(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg could be applying for grant funding to help with the demolition of the city’s old cheese plant.

City officials say they’re considering applying for the Restore New York grant. The money would be used for the demolition and revitalization of the cheese plant area.

The plant has been vacant for more than a decade and was the location of a June fire.

City Manager Stephen Jellie says they’re also looking at the rehabilitation of a second building.

“There’s a developer that’s working conceptually on a project in and around the old Hackett’s Hardware store - that is currently owned by the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad...and again I want to add that’s very conceptual at this point.”>

If passed, tonight’s resolution would not allow the city to apply for the grant yet ... it would simply set up a public hearing, which would be at the next city council meeting in two weeks.

Jellie says the letter of intent is due in a few days but the final deadline to apply is still more than a month away.

