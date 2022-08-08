Ogdensburg to seek grant for demolition

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg lawmakers unanimously decided Monday night to pursue a grant to tear down an old cheese plant.

A public hearing was set for later this month to consider applying for a grant from what’s known as Restore New York.

The plant has been vacant for more than a decade and was the location of a June fire.

City Manager Stephen Jellie said they’re also looking at rehabilitating a second building.

“There’s a developer that’s working conceptually on a project in and around the old Hackett’s Hardware store - that is currently owned by the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad and again, I want to add that’s very conceptual at this point.”

Jellie says a letter of intent to apply for the grant is due in a few days but the final deadline to apply is still more than a month away.

The public hearing is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, August 22.

