Ralph E. Cunningham, 77, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Ralph E. Cunningham, 77, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, August 10th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and burial will be private in Hailesboro Cemetery.

Ralph was born in Gouverneur on October 29, 1944, the son of Lyle Douglas and Dorothy (Smith) Cunningham.

He graduated from Indian River High School in 1962 and served in the United States Army.

Ralph was employed as an electrician at the paper mill in Natural Dam for many years.

He married Teresa “Terry” Davison on May 12, 2021. Ralph was previously married to Evelyn Raven who predeceased him.

Ralph was a member of the Gouverneur VFW and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, feeding the animals, and spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife Terry, his daughter Joanie Cole of Gouverneur, stepdaughter Michele Taylor, granddaughter Brittany and Jeremey Barker, great grandchildren Kade Cole and Kennedy Barker, step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ralph is predeceased by his parents, his wife Evelyn, his son Jeffery Cunningham, grandson Jeffery Cole, step daughter Melissa Taylor, his brothers Gerald Cunningham, William, Stanley, and Merlin Harris, and sister Eleanor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to the Gouverneur Vol Rescue Squad.

