Ralph E. Cunningham, 77, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ralph E. Cunningham, 77, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital.
Ralph E. Cunningham, 77, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Ralph E. Cunningham, 77, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, August 10th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and burial will be private in Hailesboro Cemetery.

Ralph was born in Gouverneur on October 29, 1944, the son of Lyle Douglas and Dorothy (Smith) Cunningham.

He graduated from Indian River High School in 1962 and served in the United States Army.

Ralph was employed as an electrician at the paper mill in Natural Dam for many years.

He married Teresa “Terry” Davison on May 12, 2021. Ralph was previously married to Evelyn Raven who predeceased him.

Ralph was a member of the Gouverneur VFW and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, feeding the animals, and spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife Terry, his daughter Joanie Cole of Gouverneur, stepdaughter Michele Taylor, granddaughter Brittany and Jeremey Barker, great grandchildren Kade Cole and Kennedy Barker, step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ralph is predeceased by his parents, his wife Evelyn, his son Jeffery Cunningham, grandson Jeffery Cole, step daughter Melissa Taylor, his brothers Gerald Cunningham, William, Stanley, and Merlin Harris, and sister Eleanor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to the Gouverneur Vol Rescue Squad.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

A Funeral Mass for Kathleen “Kathy” A. Ramie, age 84 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 12:00pm on...
Kathleen “Kathy” A. Ramie, 84, of Ogdensburg
Mr. David W. Beekman, age 70 of Hopkinton, NY passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday,...
David W. Beekman, 70, of Hopkinton
Gas pump
North country gas prices higher than national average
Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
Inflation Reduction Act: will it actually do what its name says?
Franklin E. Eldridge, 77, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Canton Potsdam Hospital.
Franklin E. Eldridge, 77, of Massena

Obituaries

Old cheese plant in Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg could seek grant for demolition
Anthony Mustizer
Report: north country man dies in murder-suicide
Candles
Bobbie Jo Hamm, 50, of Watertown
Duane Earl Hubbard, 66, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, August 5, 2022 with his...
Duane Earl Hubbard, 66, of Fowler
John P. Kennedy, age 72, passed away on August 8, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by...
John P. Kennedy, 72, of Massena