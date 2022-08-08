Report: north country man dies in murder-suicide

FALLON, Nevada (WWNY) - Two enlisted sailors, including a Jefferson County man, are dead after a murder-suicide in Nevada.

According to California TV station KION, Naval Air Forces has identified the victims as Tiffany Kerlee and Anthony Mustizer.

The report says their bodies were found on July 25 in Fallon, Nevada.

While investigators would only confirm that a murder-suicide investigation is ongoing, Kerlee’s father Michael Kerlee told the TV station there’s evidence that Mustizer shot and killed Kerlee before turning the gun on himself.

An obituary for Mustizer says he was from Adams Center and passed away on July 23.

He was a 2013 South Jefferson graduate and enlisted in the Navy in 2014.

