Teen allegedly stole SUV, led police on chase & drove through backyards

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old LaFargeville boy is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Watertown police on a chase on city streets and through backyards.

The teen, whose name was withheld due to his age, allegedly stole a Chevrolet Tracker from Alexandria Bay, police said.

According to Detective Lieutenant Joe Donoghue, a patrolman spotted the stolen SUV at 3:41 a.m. Sunday on Arsenal Street.

He said the vehicle drove the wrong way on Arcade Street and failed to stop for police.

Donoghue said the teen led police on a chase, with the top speed hitting 55 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone.

The vehicle turned onto the dead-end Scio Street and drove through the backyards of homes on North Meadow Street.

According to police, the SUV struck a cinderblock fire pit, causing the airbag to deploy.

Donoghue said the teen fled on foot. Police were able to nab him and take him into custody.

The boy was charged with a felony count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor count of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

He also faces five traffic violations.

The teen was given a ticket to appear in city court and released to his mother’s custody.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.