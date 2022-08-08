VTC’s Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tourney a month away
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center is holding its annual Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tournament next month.
The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau says a number of teams are already signed up, so you should register your team soon. He says sponsors and volunteers are also welcome.
The tournament is Saturday, September 10, at Cedars Golf Course in Lowville. Registration is at 8 a.m. and there’s a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
You can find out more and sign up at volunteertransportationcenter.org. You can also call 315-303-2590.
