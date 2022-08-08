VTC’s Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tourney a month away

Volunteer Transportation Center's Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tournament
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center is holding its annual Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tournament next month.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau says a number of teams are already signed up, so you should register your team soon. He says sponsors and volunteers are also welcome.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The tournament is Saturday, September 10, at Cedars Golf Course in Lowville. Registration is at 8 a.m. and there’s a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

You can find out more and sign up at volunteertransportationcenter.org. You can also call 315-303-2590.

