Your Turn: feedback on school jobs, drug sniffing dogs & bridge

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - School resumes next month and across the north country, there are at least 120 teaching and other positions open. The number does not include substitute teachers and other substitute jobs:

I’m a degreed engineer with 12 years’ experience applying calculus and the latest science to solve real-world problems yet am “not qualified” to teach basic math/science.

CW Banks

Pay all teachers what they deserve. It’ll make a huge difference.

Jamey Wilkinson

I have 25 years’ experience...yet they’ll hire someone fresh out of student teaching all because of who ya know in the district.

Melissa Hicks Sampson

State lawmakers are trying to crack down on illegal contraband in state prisons by adding more drug-sniffing dogs:

I would prefer prisons be safer for the guards. Crack down on the inmates.

Amy Jones

The dogs help but inmates will do what they need to do to get their contraband in.

Glenn Sampson

In Clayton, a historic bridge unused for more than half a century is getting some new traffic, and nature lovers are rejoicing:

My family and I walked it a few weeks ago! Lovely walk, lots to see and not difficult.

Chris Pearl

