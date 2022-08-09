Algal bloom shuts down Southwick Beach

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Beach-goers looking to beat the heat got some bad news last Friday when Southwick Beach had to shut down swimming. Park officials are citing an algal bloom.

In an email to 7 News, park officials called it a “precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of visitors.”

Clarkson University biology professor Mike Twiss says this was the best call.

“If they’re concerned, they should essentially stay out of the water. I know that’s not ideal but it’s precautionary,” he said.

Algal bloom refers to the sudden growth of algae in a given area. According to Professor Twiss, it’s pretty common this time of year.

“When there’s a high amount of nutrients, particularly when it’s warm out, it’ll boost the growth of cyanobacteria,” he said.

Cyanobacteria refer to this particular type of blue-green algae. Discoloration isn’t the only downside as exposure can impact health.

“We don’t want people swimming in water that could potentially be toxic,” said Twiss.

Park officials stated, “Exposure to high levels of algae and their toxins can cause diarrhea, nausea or vomiting; skin, eye or throat irritation; and allergic reactions or breathing difficulties.” Pets, in particular, are at the greatest risk

“Unfortunately, dogs and things like that can be harmed because they clean themselves afterward and their fur collects the algae,” said Twiss.

In order to reopen, the water has to have no sign of bloom for 24 hours, and a water sample has to undergo toxin analysis.

Officials say people could be swimming at the beach as early as Thursday.

