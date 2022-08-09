Appeals court: House panel can get Trump’s tax returns

FILE - Former President Donald Trump suffered another defeat in court Tuesday as an appeals...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump suffered another defeat in court Tuesday as an appeals court said a House panel could see his tax returns.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The fight to reveal former President Donald Trump’s tax returns is moving forward.

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court approved a request that allows the House Ways and Means Committee to obtain the paperwork.

The decision from the D.C. Circuit Court is a major defeat for Trump, who has spent years trying to prevent the release of his tax information, and comes the day after the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, reportedly as part of a classified records probe

Trump lawyers could appeal the tax returns decision and continue to extend the litigation.

It's a dramatic escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of Donald Trump. (CNN, WPTV, FOX NEWS, MAR-A-LAGO CLUB, TWITTER, @GOPLEADER @MARCORUBIO @SENRICKSCOTT)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Mustizer
Report: north country man dies in murder-suicide
Teen allegedly stole SUV, led police on chase & drove through backyards
One person was sent to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for evaluation following a...
Man sent to hospital following buggy-vehicle crash
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Man accused of DWI following hit-&-run crash
It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!

Latest News

Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting...
3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
Solar farm panels.
Siting board denies St. Lawrence County solar farm application
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a post that Deputy Andrew Peery was shot and...
Colorado deputy shot, killed in line of duty; 2 others dead