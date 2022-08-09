Be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly, says state

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The spotted lanternfly, an invasive pest, could be setting its sights on a big industry in New York.

“Here in New York, our wine industry is estimated to have a value of about, or our grape and wine industry I should say...has an estimated value in the area of about $300 million,” said Christopher Logue, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

The state is asking New Yorkers to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, which was first discovered on Long Island in 2020 and is now in central New York.

“The latest finding has been around the Syracuse area. There is a small infestation, and that was detected just recently,” said Alejandro Calixto, New York State Integrated Pest Management Program at Cornell University.

The invasive plant hopper came from Asia and was first found in the U.S. in Pennsylvania. The fly feeds on 70 different types of plants and fruits including grapes - a concern for the state’s wine industry.

“We do want to prioritize being able to follow up on reports from upstate, in particular, areas around our grape growing regions, which are very important for us to actively protect at this time,” said Logue.

The spotted lanternfly has been found in states like North Carolina and Iowa.

“When they start laying eggs, they can be attached to trucks, vehicles, maybe trains. So it is very easily moved from one place to another. The egg masses are really hard to see,” said Calixto.

If you see the insect, the state asks that you capture and kill it. You can report it through the Department of Agriculture and Markets website.

