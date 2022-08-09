Biden to sign $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China

After Democrats pushed their election-year, estimated $740 billion economic package to Senate passage, the bill now heads to the House. (CNN, SENATE TV, POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to sign a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration’s push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China.

The Rose Garden ceremony on Tuesday will include lawmakers, union officials, local politicians and business leaders, the White House said, as the president looks to highlight a new law that will incentivize investments in the American semiconductor industry in an effort to ease U.S. reliance on overseas supply chains for critical, cutting-edge goods.

“We are going to invest it in America,” Biden said Friday. “We’re going to make it in America. We’re going to win the economic competition of the 21st century in America.”

The White House said Micron is announcing a $40 billion plan to boost domestic manufacturing of memory chips, and Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries are announcing a $4.2 billion expansion of an upstate New York chip plant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Mustizer
Report: north country man dies in murder-suicide
Teen allegedly stole SUV, led police on chase & drove through backyards
It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!
Watertown police vehicle outside 856 South Massey Street
Police release name of teen who died at Watertown home
Gas pump
North country gas prices higher than national average

Latest News

A man was sent to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay in critical condition following a crash into...
Crash into pole sends man to hospital
One person was sent to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for evaluation following a...
Man sent to hospital following buggy-vehicle crash
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Man accused of DWI following hit-&-run crash
North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik stands with Donald Trump during the then-president's...
Stefanik: FBI’s Mar-a-Largo raid is ‘dark day’