Cape Vincent Improvement League Receives Award

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Cape Vincent Improvement League a Community Health Award to support their Community Garden program. Cape Vincent Improvement League (CVIL) maintains a community garden that donates 100% of the crop to the local food pantry to be distributed to those at risk of hunger. Fresh vegetables are provided from June through September and guest are welcome to freeze or can the items. Fall crops, including potatoes and squash, are stored and distributed until November. This funding supports the purchase of seeds, plants, fertilizer, and garden tools.

“Cape Vincent is a NYS designated rural poverty area, a food desert with poor access to affordable produce,” explained Mary Ann Reid, CVIL member and garden volunteer. “The community garden provides those in need with an abundance of fresh, chemical free, nutrient and fiber packed produce.”

CVIL’s mission is the general enhancement of the seasonal resort area. The group gives Community Service awards in the Elementary School, partners with the local library for fundraising, paints benches, cleans parks, plants and maintain flowers. Recently, their main focus has become reducing hunger.

Through a competitive application process, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Community Health Awards provide funding to launch, expand, and sustain programs and services that promote health. These investments advance health equity by extending the reach of preventive health services or health-promoting programs to vulnerable populations. The health plan’s corporate giving follows all applicable laws and regulations and does not support funding organizations that conflict with its corporate mission, goals, policies, or products.

“The company’s Community Health Awards demonstrate a corporate commitment to support local organizations that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Eve Van de Wal, Utica regional president of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “We recognize that access to fresh produce is vital to the health and wellbeing of our communities, and we are pleased to support Cape Vincent Improvement League’s community garden with this essential community health funding.”

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Utica region encompasses Clinton, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego and St. Lawrence counties.

