Charles “Chris” Meuten, 55, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -Charles “Chris” Meuten age 55 of Ogdensburg, NY passed away Friday August 5th 2022 surrounded by his family at Westchester Medical Center.

Born in Malone, NY he was the son of Sarah (Benware) Meuten and the Late John Meuten.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 20 Church Street Madrid, NY.

Chris graduated from the Heuvelton School District in 1985 and volunteered for the Army in 1986. Shortly after boot camp he married Dawn Marie Burwell Meuten on July 13, 1986 in Heuvelton. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1988. Chris worked as a carpenter for Bertrand Construction for 25 years until he went out on his own. Chris loved Hunting, Fishing and being outdoors. He loved having a few cold ones with his family and friends. Chris loved traveling all over the country with his wife and kids visiting family and friends. Chris enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and kids in general. He will be missed.

Chris is survived by his wife of 36 years Dawn (Burwell) Meuten; his mother Sarah (Benware) Meuten and two sons, Kurtis Charles Meuten of Malone and Keith Richard Meuten of Ogdensburg. Chris is also survived by two Brothers, Matthew John & Ruth Meuten of Ogdensburg and Steven Paul & Tina Meuten of Florida. He is also survived by two Half-brothers and two Half-sisters. Brandon Meuten of Kansas; Dustin Meuten of Kansas; Christine Eyestone of Wyoming and Chelsea & Kendall Snyder of Kansas. Five grandchildren survive as well; Lydia, Kellen, Malorie, Ethan and Faith along with Many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited and may call at the Phillips Memorial Home, 20 Church Street Madrid, NY on Monday August 15th from 10-12pm. A funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 12pm with Mother Sonya Boyce presiding, full military honors to follow the service.

In lieu of flowers Memorial contribution may AMVETS Post No. 1997; 107 State Street, Heuvelton, New York, 13654.

