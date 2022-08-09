Cloudy, but more comfortable by afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve been waiting for a break from the heat and humidity, today’s the day.

Both the temperature and the dew point were in the 70s to start the day, but both fell quickly into the upper 60s.

The temperatures will stay in the 60s for much of the day, possibly topping out at 70 this afternoon. The dew point is expected to fall into the afternoon.

It will be a cloudy day with a small chance of rain in the morning.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s overnight.

The rest of the forecast period will be warm, but not as humid as it’s been. And the nights will be cool and comfortable.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, with a 30% chance of rain Thursday.

Friday will be sunny and 75.

Saturday will be sunny and 78.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny and around 80.

