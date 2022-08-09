Community garden helps ‘Feed the Need’

Feed the Need Community Garden Project
Feed the Need Community Garden Project(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From garden to table - the North Country Family Health Center is helping families bring fresh produce home.

The center’s new Feed the Need Community Garden Project provides fresh produce for patients and others receiving assistance.

Seeds and gardening equipment were donated by the Depauville Free Library and the Walmart Community Grants Program.

Patients can make an appointment or walk in.

“So they will come to the garden committee and say, ‘Hey, I have this patient today. They need some fresh food or they need food that they can keep out for three or four days where they need things that they can keep in the refrigerator.’ And then they come and tell the garden committee and then we work it out with the timing of their appointment and pick the produce for them,” said Michelle Gaeta, executive assistant, North Country Family Health Center.

People getting the produce will also receive a recipe card.

