Crash into pole sends man to hospital
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A man was sent to a hospital after a vehicle struck a utility pole near Alexandria Bay Monday night.
The call came in just after 7 p.m. for a car that hit a pole on Bailey Settlement Road.
One person was taken to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay in critical condition. Their current status is unknown.
About 50 customers were without power for a short time while National Grid crews worked to make repairs, but it has since been restored.
