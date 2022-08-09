Crash into pole sends man to hospital

ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A man was sent to a hospital after a vehicle struck a utility pole near Alexandria Bay Monday night.

The call came in just after 7 p.m. for a car that hit a pole on Bailey Settlement Road.

One person was taken to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay in critical condition. Their current status is unknown.

About 50 customers were without power for a short time while National Grid crews worked to make repairs, but it has since been restored.

