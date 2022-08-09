Cyclones head back to Section III to face familiar foes on the gridiron

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The defending Section X Class A football champion Watertown Cyclones won’t have a chance to defend their title this season.

In 2019, the Cyclones moved from Section III to Section X, but this past off season the school decided to make the move back to Section III where they will play in the Class A division.

“We’re excited about the move,” coach Kyle LaLonde said. It’s going to be good competition. We’re excited to get back to Section III and get back to work.”

The Cyclones’ schedule includes perennial Section III powers: Auburn, New Hartford, West Genesee, and Whitesboro. While the schedule looks like a daunting one, the players say they’re ready for the challenge and happy to be back in Section III.

“We were there a long time,” Sixto Quiles said. “I’ve been playing football since seventh grade, so we had a lot of good rivalries with Carthage and teams like that. In Section X we really didn’t know many of them teams, so it was like new competition. I’m really excited to go back to Section III and play some familiar faces.”

Speaking of Carthage, they will renew their rivalry with the Comets, and it won’t take long for the two teams to meet, as they square off in a week-one matchup in Carthage, a game both the players and the coaches have marked on their calendars.

“Oh, my goodness,” Tristin Clifford said. “Like I said, eighth grade, eighth grade -- that’s the last time we played them in football. I love a lot of them but hate them on the field. Got to have that mentality.”

“Yeah, yeah, we been going against Carthage for years now,” Tayvon Johnson said. “Some of us have been playing football our whole lives and we know all those boys there. We’re friends in real life but we’re enemies on the field, you know.”

“We’re playing Carthage the first game,” LaLonde said, “so you know we jump right back into playing an old rival and the kids are really excited about playing them the first game and playing them after two weeks of practice. So, we’ve got a little extra motivation coming in with a rival, a local school right first thing.”

