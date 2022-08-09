Doris A. Brown, formerly of Watertown

Doris A. Brown, Murrells Inlet, SC, and formerly of Watertown passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Tidelands Health Waccamaw Hospital, Murrells Inlet, SC. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doris A. Brown, Murrells Inlet, SC, and formerly of Watertown passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Tidelands Health Waccamaw Hospital, Murrells Inlet, SC.

Doris was born in Cape Vincent on January 27, 1937, daughter of Raymond J. and Ruth I. Bourcy Votra. She was a 1955 graduate of Cape Vincent High School and received her registered nurse degree from E. J. Myer Memorial Hospital, Buffalo in 1958.

On September 8, 1962, she married James L. Brown at St. Vincent of Paul Church, Cape Vincent. Mr. Brown, an engineer with Xerox, died September 10, 2016.

Doris was a nurse manager at E. J. Myer Memorial Hospital from 1958 - 1964. The couple returned to the north country in 1977 and she began her career as a nurse manager at Mercy Hospital in 1979. In May 2000 she became a part time nursing supervisor at Samaritan Keep Home until her retirement in 2013.

She was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church and a member of its Altar Rosary Society. Doris also served as a volunteer Eucharistic Minister at Samaritan Keep Home for the church. She was an avid reader and was a member of the Asbury Book Club. She enjoyed traveling, bird watching, board games, ballet, music, baking, and especially spending time with her family.

Doris is survived by her four children and their spouses, James R. and Donna Brown, Murrells Inlet, SC, Joseph A. and Meg Brown, Camillus, Mary Beth and Trever Famulare, Shippensburg, PA, and Janine M. and Donald Johnson, Watertown; eight grandchildren; two siblings, Marvin Votra, Cape Vincent, and Marilyn and Dennis Espinosa, Salina, KS; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by three siblings, Donald Votra, Elsie Garnsey, and Rose Votra.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Tuesday, August 16, from 4 - 7PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 17, at 10 AM at St. Patrick’s Church. Burial in St. Vincent of Paul Cemetery, Cape Vincent will be at her family’s convenience. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Doris’ name may be made to St. Patrick’s Church, 123 S. Massey St., Watertown, NY 13601.

