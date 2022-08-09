Edward J. Kaldowski, 90, formerly of Lowville

Edward J. Kaldowski, 90, formerly of Stowe St., in Lowville, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 8, 2022, at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Kaldowski, 90, formerly of Stowe St., in Lowville, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 8, 2022, at his home.

Edward was born on May 9, 1932, in Syracuse, New York, a son of the late Rose Kaldowski. After graduating high school, he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1954. He then went on to attend the National Meat Cutting School in Toledo, Ohio. Edward was a meat cutter for Grand Union Grocery Stores and then he and his wife owned and operated a butcher shop in Lowville for ten years.

On April 5, 1957, he married Gail Stowell in Cazenovia. Gail Kaldowski died on April 17, 2019.

He was a 60-year volunteer for the Lowville Fire Department, a 17-year volunteer for Friends of Lewis County Hospice, he also spent 17- years with the Royal Rangers, and he also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and 4-wheeling. He was a former member of the Lowville Assembly of God Church, Lowville, NY; Sabbath Fellowship, Watertown, NY; and the Mercy Point Church in Burrville.

Edward is survived by three children, Karen (Thomas) Castor of Burrville; Cynthia Kaldowski of Brantingham; Kevin Kaldowski of Lowville; along with two grandchildren Abram Castor, Eddie Kaldowski, and several grandchildren, Christian Castor, Jeremiah Castor, Grace Castor, and Micah Castor.

Services will be held privately. Donations in his memory can be made to the Sabbath Fellowship, P.O. Box 652 Watertown, NY 13601(Attention Harold R. Rounds).

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

