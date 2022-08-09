Francoise “Frances” C. Pomainville, 88 of Massena passed away on Monday morning August 8, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Francoise “Frances” C. Pomainville, 88 of Massena passed away on Monday morning August 8, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and family may be received at the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 10:00 am, until the time of funeral at noon at Church of Sacred Heart with Rev. Mark Reilly Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Francoise was born in Crysler, Ontario, Canada on August 1, 1934 the daughter of late Yvon and Eva (Bruyere) Marion.

Francoise was married to Leo Pomainville on September 26, 1953 at St. Rosaire Catholic Church in Crysler Ontario with Rev. Goulet presiding. Leo and Francoise were dairy farmers, who retired in 1998.

Francoise is survived by her loving family, six children; Pierre and Juli of Canton, Ellen and James Beckstead of Massena, Dennis and Mitchel of Massena, Francine and William Harriman of Brasher Falls, Joanne and Larry Lawrence Jr. of Massena, Michael and Keely of Massena.

Francoise has 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Francoise was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters, John Paul, Marcel, Pauline Sanche, Helene LaFrance. She enjoyed doing crafts and spending time with his family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donation to be made to St. Peter’s Outreach; 128 Main Street, Massena, New York 13662, Trinity Catholic Endowment Fund; 188 Main Street, Massena, New York 13662 or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, where online condolences may be made by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

